In the shadow of Liverpool’s new dream factory, waiting for change.

Faye Formby has spent her entire life in Kensington, and as a child, she would frequently visit the Botanical Gardens on Edge Lane.

The 27-year-old recalls how the huge edifice looming over the green space defines her recollections of the park.

The Littlewoods building, which first opened its doors in 1938, is one of Liverpool’s most recognizable buildings, with a commanding view of the park and the city’s skyline.

Littlewoods is undergoing a £70 million transformation to become one of the UK’s largest film studios.

It was once a swarm of activity at the heart of one of Britain’s largest family-owned enterprises, but it’s been quiet for the past two decades.

The structure bears the visible signs of abandonment, which were exacerbated by a fire in 2018.

Ms Formby remembers how “sad” it was to see a once-magnificent structure succumb to the elements.

“It always felt like it may have had a function,” she told The Washington Newsday. Instead, it came across as stale and frightening.” Finding a means to resuscitate the building, according to Dave Rimmer, proprietor of the Holt Road sandwich shop in Kensington where Ms Formby works, would be the trigger for bringing the neighborhood “back up to the way it was.” “It was a thriving community here at one time,” he says, “but it has since endured severe hardships.”

“The building was always there like a bit of a wasted opportunity,” said Mr Rimmer, who has led the business for the past 18 years. “It’s time for a change.” There is newfound hope for turning the Littlewoods building’s fortunes after a series of false dawns.

Liverpool City Council presented a £70 million proposal in November with the goal of transforming the famous location into one of Europe’s major film and television centers.

Cabinet has authorized the proposals, but they must now be presented to the audit committee in January for further assessment of their financial structure.

With the project being undertaken in two phases, it is hoped that the plans would result in the creation of 4000 jobs.

The first is an £8 million renovation of the building, which is currently in a state of serious dilapidation.

The first phase of construction might begin as early as 2022. “The summary has come to an end.”