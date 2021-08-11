In the sex case involving Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s lawyers have been accused of “stonewalling.”

The lawyer for the Duke of York’s accuser has advised against disrespecting US courts, claiming that the royal’s legal team has “stonewalled” disclosure requests.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her as a teenager, claiming that it was “beyond the time for him to be held accountable.”

She alleges she was trafficked to have sex with the Duke by Andrew’s former acquaintance and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, said his client wanted “vindication” from her civil complaint for damages.

Andrew has previously denied the allegations, and when contacted for comment on Ms Giuffre’s legal proceedings, a representative for the Duke said there was “no comment.”

According to the Daily Mail, the duke was seen arriving at Balmoral Castle, the royal Scottish getaway, on Tuesday evening, accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

“This is now a subject for courts to decide,” Mr Boies told Channel 4 News. “It would be very ill-advised for anyone to sort of thumb their nose at a federal court.”

Andrew’s lawyers, he claimed, had refused to cooperate: “They have simply completely stonewalled.” They have refused to give any explanations or participate in any conversations.

“They refuse to disclose any facts, and they’ve refused to reply in any fair fashion to any of the claims that have been made. They’ve basically disregarded every letter, phone call, and outreach that we’ve sent them.”

“I think she expects to obtain vindication” from the judicial process, Mr. Boies said of his client, adding, “Her hope is that holding the affluent and powerful offenders accountable would have some influence on lessening the risk that other young girls will suffer the same fate she did.”

According to Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, the duke does not have to attend or give evidence in the civil proceedings in New York, but the legal action will be a further blow to his reputation and the monarchy’s status.

He said something about Epstein. “The summary has come to an end.”