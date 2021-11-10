In the Senate race in New Jersey, the incumbent concedes to a truck driver, blaming the loss on the ‘Red Wave.’

New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney conceded defeat to Republican and commercial truck driver Edward Durr on Wednesday.

Many New Jersey Democrats were surprised by the election results, given that they now control the state legislature. According to the Associated Press, Sweeney credited Durr’s victory to a “red wave” that resulted in a massive GOP turnout. Durr won by a margin of roughly 2,000 votes.

Sweeney stated during a speech at the statehouse complex on Wednesday, “Of course, I accept the findings.” “I’d want to congratulate Mr. Durr and wish him success.” Sweeney spent around $305,000 on his campaign, while Durr spent roughly $2,300, according to the Associated Press. Sweeney would not say whether he would run again in the future to the Associated Press, but he did say he would continue to focus on “the things that are essential to the people of this state.” “What the voters said in this election is that New Jersey is a state full of hardworking people who want to care for their families, and as leaders, we must speak directly to all voters’ concerns,” Sweeney added. “I intend to continue to address their concerns.” Durr intended to discuss the findings later on Wednesday.

His defeat occurred in a politically competitive suburban district that encompasses sections of Gloucester, Cumberland, and Salem counties, which split their votes between Democrats and Republicans in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

It also occurred during a spike in GOP turnout in an off-year election in which Republicans won across the state. According to unofficial figures, Durr received around 3% more votes than Sweeney did in 2017.

Sweeney’s attention was also drawn to close Senate races around the state.

Sweeney’s statement on Wednesday was extremely formal for him, as he stood in front of a lectern with the state seal and spoke quietly.

After his daughter Lauren was born prematurely and was diagnosed with developmental impairments, he decided to enter politics. He claimed he stayed with her in the hospital since his profession as a union ironworker provided him with good benefits.

"I was able to ensure that all New Jersey parents have the same opportunity to be with their loved ones twenty years later."