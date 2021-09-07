In the second Tory manifesto break in a single day, the triple lock pension has been suspended.

In a statement that marks the second Tory manifesto promise breached in a single day, the triple lock on pensions will be suspended for a year.

The plan, which would see the state pension grow by either 2.5 percent or the rate of inflation, will result in a multi-billion pound pay cut for the elderly in the UK.

The Tories’ triple lock platform vow, enacted in 2011, required the state pension to increase by the higher of average wages, inflation, or 2.5 percent per year.

On Pier Head, the BBC filmed a ‘major crime scene’ for Silent Witness.

Average earnings have increased by 8%, resulting in a £3 billion savings for the government as a result of the manifesto-breaking decision.

The administration claims that the rise would be unjust because so many people are still suffering as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in job losses, wage cuts, and pay freezes.

Thérèse Coffey, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, announced the move today in Parliament.

“As we attempted to preserve lives, we sought to protect livelihoods, and to alleviate the worst impacts, we launched a £407 billion package of support, including furlough and self-employment initiatives to sustain incomes,” the secretary added.

“However, we experienced a one-percentage-point drop in earnings last year. As a result, we enacted legislation to remove the earnings link, allowing me to give a 2.5 percent increase, which was more than inflation. This state pension would have been stopped if we hadn’t done it.”

She went on to say that the decision was made to prevent Britain’s 12 million retirees from “unfairly profiting from a statistical anomaly.”

The triple lock guarantee was enacted to ensure that neither the rising expense of living nor the working population would surpass seniors’ state pensions.

The complete, new flat-rate state pension (for individuals who attained state pension age after April 2016) increased to £179.60 per week in April of this year.

The entire, old basic state pension (for individuals who turned 65 before April 2016) increased to £137.60 per week.

These percentages will now climb by 2.5 percent in April 2022, rather than the 8% that would have been assured if the Conservatives had won. “The summary has come to an end.”