In the search for missing woman Diane Douglas, human remains were discovered in a garden.

Human remains believed to be those of missing Diane Douglas were discovered in the garden of a home near Norwich, England, according to police.

Ms Douglas was reported missing by family members on October 21 in Colton, a village west of Norwich. Relatives had been in communication with her for several years, according to Norfolk Police.

Human remains were discovered during excavation work in the garden of a property on Barford Road in Colton on Tuesday, police said. They were recovered yesterday (Wednesday).

The residence was closed off on Saturday, and searches have been ongoing since then as part of a “no body” murder investigation begun after Ms Douglas was not seen for a “substantial period,” according to the force.

Officers believe the remains are those of Ms Douglas, despite the fact that formal identification is still pending.

Ms Douglas was murdered between December 1 and December 31, 2018, when she would have been 55 or 56 years old, according to Stuart Williamson, 56, of Barford Road in Colton, Norfolk.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on December 22, according to Norfolk Police.