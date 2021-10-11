In the school’s 170-year history, she is the first woman to be elected president.

Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois will be governed by a woman for the first time in its 170-year existence.

Rebecca M. Blank will become the university’s 17th president when she takes office in Summer 2022, according to the board of trustees. Blank has been the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2013, and she has been in that role since 2013.

In a statement, Blank stated, “I am proud and delighted to accept the post as Northwestern’s next president.” “For years, I’ve known and appreciated Northwestern University. With each decade, its reputation as a top-rated educational and research institution has expanded. My objective will be to ensure that the institution’s reputation and quality continue to improve.” Blank was commended by the board of trustees as a wise option for the university’s future. In a statement, Peter Barris, the chair of the Presidential Search Committee and a vice-chair of Northwestern’s Board of Trustees, said, “The Presidential Search Committee met with an incredibly competitive pool of candidates and unanimously recommended Rebecca Blank to the Board for election as our 17th president.”

Blank is a well-known economist who holds a Ph.D. in economics from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has taught at some of the country’s best academic institutions, including Northwestern University, Princeton University, and the University of Michigan.

Blank has also worked for the government on a number of occasions. During the administrations of George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, she worked for the Council of Economic Advisers, and under former President Barack Obama, she served as both Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Acting Secretary of Commerce.

Her economic prowess has been recognized by a number of organizations, and she was named a Distinguished Fellow of the American Economic Association in 2021 for her lifetime achievements.

Blank has been credited with various projects aimed at making post-secondary education more affordable while also increasing economic growth and research during her time at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bucky’s Tuition Promise, a guarantee of free four years of tuition to Wisconsin-based students whose families pay less than $60,000. was one of her most well-known platforms.

According to a statement from Northwestern, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has become one of the top universities in the country under Blank's leadership.