In the same state as Gabby Petito, almost 400 indigenous women have gone missing in the last decade.

In Wyoming, where 22-year-old Gabby Petito was last seen with her fiancé, 466 Indigenous women have been reported missing in the last decade.

According to a January report produced by Wyoming’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Task Force, at least 710 Indigenous individuals went missing between 2011 and 2020. 57 percent of those who vanished were women.

These figures include include those who were reported to law enforcement and recorded, but do not include cases that were not documented.

The Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming discovered that while half of individuals who went missing were located within a week, 21% were gone for a month or longer. In contrast, only 11% of white persons go absent for that long.

Authorities stated on Sunday that a body matching Petito’s description was discovered in Wyoming, just over a week after her family reported her missing.

While Petito’s disappearance has sparked global media attention and several law enforcement agencies’ search efforts, many of the missing person cases examined in the state report have not sparked the same level of public outrage.

The survey revealed that only 18 percent of Indigenous women who were reported missing received newspaper media attention, despite an 18-month effort spearheaded by the state’s Division of Victim Services.

Researchers also discovered that negative character framing was more common in media coverage of missing Indigenous peoples, and that coverage was less likely to exist while they were still missing. Articles were frequently published only after a person was discovered dead.

While the governor’s office extends its condolences to the Petito family, Cara Boyle Chambers, director of Wyoming’s Division of Victims Services, told This website that the case has been able to shed light on how effective social media and widespread coverage can be in helping law enforcement officials locate missing persons.

She expressed the hope that the Petito case may inspire people to use such techniques to assist many families who are still searching for their loved ones.

“Why haven’t Black and brown bodies gotten the same amount of attention as their white counterparts?” Chambers remarked. “The direction in which the discourse is going gives us hope. This is a condensed version of the information.