In the Ryder Cup singles, Europe will have to beat Miracle at Medinah.

Despite the best efforts of the newest Spanish Armada at Whistling Straits, Europe will have to go beyond its ‘Miracle at Medinah’ heroics to retain the Ryder Cup.

As they made it three wins in a row in Wisconsin, world number one Jon Rahm and compatriot Sergio Garcia reminded memories of the historic relationship between the late Seve Ballesteros and 2012 captain Jose Maria Olazabal.

Shane Lowry beautifully holing from 10 feet for par on the 18th to earn a stunning victory with Tyrrell Hatton over Tony Finau and Harris English, but it took until the fourth session of the competition for someone else to win a complete point.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter were defeated 4 and 3 by Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa in their second match of the week, meaning McIlroy has now lost all three of his matches without even reaching the 16th hole.

Padraig Harrington’s team trailed 11-5 heading into Sunday’s 12 singles matches, with Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland falling 3 and 1 against Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

At the same stage at Medinah, Olazabal’s side was behind 10-6, but a defiant Lowry said: “I genuinely think we can go out and give them heaps and you just never know.”

“I’d been thinking about Medinah all morning. I was thinking that we were definitely receiving a lot of flak back home, especially from the captain and vice-captain for their pairings, since when you’re not playing well, everyone thinks you’re a genius.

“However, we’re still not out of the woods. We’d be confident in our prospects if any of the 12 of us were pitted against them in a match. All we have to do now is believe. It everything boils down to faith.

“Last night on my phone, I read a phrase that said that if you only have a 1% chance, you must have 100% faith. And I just think that today and tomorrow, we need to live by it and go out and give it our all.”

“I remarked to Bo (Martin, his caddy) ‘I’m made for this,’” Lowry said of his winning par putt.

“I had no idea I was going to bury it, but I did.”

