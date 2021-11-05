In the run-up to Christmas, Liverpool restaurant bookings reached a ‘all-time high.’

With only 50 days till Christmas, many of Liverpool’s restaurants are already fully booked for the holiday season.

Due to the fact that many individuals missed out on holiday parties last year due to the epidemic, this year’s festivities are proving to be more popular as people try to make up for lost time.

Bookings for the festive season at Liverpool’s Marco Pierre White restaurant have reached a “all-time high,” with people busy organising get-togethers with friends and family after missing out last year due to the epidemic.

“Demand for eating out reached historic levels after we reopened back in the summer,” said Ben Morcombe, general manager of the Chapel Street eatery. The bookings have already continued into the autumn, with December reservations arriving in thick and fast – we are practically fully booked!“ My recommendation to anyone considering spending Christmas with us is to contact us as soon as possible. Guests are seeking to celebrate in style and make up for lost time, not only from previous Christmas but also from the many lockdowns.

“We have a fantastic Christmas menu developed by Marco himself, which includes some seasonal favorites hand-picked by the award-winning chef.”

Meanwhile, Greenbank Park’s The Watering Can is proving to be a popular alternative to a night out in the city center. Sunday roasts have been in high demand since the end of November, while late night Fridays and Saturdays are already sold out.

“We have such a gorgeous environment,” said owner Keith Perryman, “and we’re taking a lot of bookings for groups of friends and families who are getting together before Christmas to exchange gifts and celebrate.”

“We’ve observed that our December Sunday roast bookings are filling up quickly, and we’ve got some Christmas plans in the works to add a little bit of enchantment to The Watering Can in the coming weeks. A choir and a brass band are planned, as well as Christmas crafts and wreath crafting.

“We’re excited to share the most wonderful moments of the year with our guests, and we’re working hard to ensure that happens.”

