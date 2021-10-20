In the run-up to Bonfire Night, Asda imposes new fireworks guidelines.

When it comes to purchasing pyrotechnics, Asda has enacted new regulations.

Sainsbury’s, a competitive store, recently banned all sales of pyrotechnics.

Each year, when Bonfire Night approaches, the public and veterinarians alike file complaints alleging that pyrotechnics are harmful to animals’ wellbeing.

Fireworks should not be sold in supermarkets or shops, according to a veterinarian.

Although Asda does not prohibit all fireworks, they do now provide an alternative.

“Ideal for a low noise firework party,” says the superstore’s description of an assortment package of fountain fireworks.

TNT Rainbow Low Noise Selection Box Fireworks is the name of the collection, and it costs £10.

It comes with 12 fireworks and can only be purchased online from October 15 to November 10.

Other supermarkets are starting to follow suit, assisting in the creation of a family-friendly Bonfire Night.

Some members of the public resorted to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the adjustments made by the stores.

Emma made the following comment: “We’re approaching bonfire night. It’s worth noting that Asda now sells low/no-noise fireworks.

“Please consider these and respect the elderly, dogs, and young children who you may be affecting if you use them.”

Lily stated, “Fireworks noise affects people as well as animals.

“Please, please, please buy silent/low-noise fireworks if you’re going to buy pyrotechnics.”

If your pet has a hard time with Bonfire Night, the Dogs Trust website has some tips on how to calm them down.