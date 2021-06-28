In the royal accounts, there are a few key figures.

The following are some major figures from the royal accounts for the years 2020-2021:

£85.9 million – The overall taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which includes £51.5 million for “core” funding and an additional £34.4 million for Buckingham Palace reservicing.

£87.5 million — Taxpayer monies spent by the monarchy, up from £69.4 million in 2019/2020 by £18.1 million, or 26%.

£1.29 – The cost of funding the complete Sovereign Grant in the United Kingdom per person.

77p – The “core” portion of the Sovereign Grant for official tasks, excluding funding for long-term Buckingham Palace improvements.

The proportion of workers from ethnic minorities working for the Queen’s Royal Household is 8.5 percent.

£0 – The amount of taxpayer money spent on the investigation into the Duchess of Sussex’s alleged bullying. The royal family is paying for it privately.

£2.4 million — Amount repaid by the Sussexes in relation to Frogmore Cottage.

113 – The Queen’s official engagements in the previous financial year, down 183 (or 62%) from the 296 in 2019-2020.

Almost 1,470 – Royal engagements in the United Kingdom and abroad.

508 – Full-time equivalent personnel, with a pay bill of £24.1 million paid by the Sovereign Grant.

£900,000 – The Royal Household’s housekeeping and hospitality costs have dropped by £1.7 million, or 65 percent.

Official royal travel costs £3.2 million, down from £5.3 million the previous year by £2.1 million, or 40%.

£4.452 million – The Prince of Wales’ bill for the Sussexes and Cambridges’ activities, plus Charles’ other expenses, such as capital spending and transfers to reserves — a £1.2 million decrease in the year following Harry and Meghan’s departure.

Charles’ annual private income from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate is £20.4 million.

£3.063 million — Charles' non-official expenses for himself and his family, including valet and farm worker salaries, as well as a percentage of costs.