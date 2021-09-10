In the resort cocaine scam, the High Parkers gang created “untold agony.”

This morning, the last members of a renowned drugs gang that terrorized a Merseyside resort were sentenced to prison.

The cocaine and cannabis enterprises of the High Parkers wreaked havoc in Southport and fueled riots.

Before he was locked up for killing an innocent father-of-two, James Gelling, a thug whose antics had long created anger and irritation in the town, was a member of the gang.

The self-proclaimed High Parkers conducted a round-the-clock drug operation, with dealers working shifts and vulnerable addicts being exploited, their homes being turned into safehouses for cash and drugs.

“They controlled and dominated the cocaine trade in the Southport area,” prosecutor Ben Jones said at a sentencing hearing last month, putting “pressure and coercion” on victims who built up debts.

In October of last year, the gang was targeted by police raids in Southport, Formby, Bootle, and Liverpool.

Two distinct graft phone numbers were discovered, together with £20,000 in cash and a £20,000 cocaine haul.

At residences in Bootle and North Wales, three kilos of MDMA and two kilos of amphetamines were discovered.

Sixteen members of the gang had previously been sentenced to more than 110 years in prison.

Gelling was one of those involved in the plot, which began in July 2018, about a year before he murdered father-of-two Ventsislav Marginov, 51, in Southport.

In the summer of 2019, the 33-year-old was part of a mob that attacked the Bulgarian as he was making his way home after Liverpool’s Champions League victory.

Gelling was found guilty of delivering the deadly blow on Mr Marginov and was sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute Class A drugs, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the High Parkers.

The final batch of High Parkers was sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, Brenden Gillam, 25, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to provide Class A and B drugs, Cara Wilding, 23, of Hollins Court, The Larches, Hawarden, North Wales, was sentenced to six years in prison.