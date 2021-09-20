In the region, there are filthy passageways abounding with rodents, weeds, and fly tipping.

Alleyways in one region of Wirral are blighted by weeds, rodents, and fly-tipping, according to a local councillor.

Seacombe Labour MP Paul Stuart said the problem was so bad that certain passageways in his area had become “impassable.”

Cllr Stuart is pleading with Biffa, the company hired by Wirral Council to manage dumpsters and alleyways, to resolve the issue.

“Many residents have approached me in recent months about the overgrown weeds and foliage in the alleyways, which are causing accessibility concerns, attracting vermin, and encouraging fly-tipping,” he added.

“I’ve ordered council officers to look into why the alleyways in the Seacombe area are in such a bad state.”

Covid-19, according to the Labour member, could be one of the reasons the situation has gotten so bad, but he has previously expressed worries about the state of Seacombe’s alleyways.

“I’m aware that street cleansing resources have been re-prioritized as a result of the implications Covid-19 has had on operations,” Cllr Stuart added.

“However, my other ward councillors and citizens and I have regularly raised concerns about the deteriorating situation in the alleyways.”

A Wirral Council officer’s email exposes the council’s dissatisfaction with Biffa’s handling of the situation.

“Discussions with Biffa’s management team concerning the condition of the alleyways and clear lack of management of them are continuing,” it said.

“The Covid epidemic may have prompted a prioritization of tasks such as street and alleyway cleaning, but we’re still trying to figure out why Biffa failed to notify us of the situation in Seacombe.

“There are contractual consequences against delivery of specifications, as Cllr Stuart pointed out, and this is what we are discussing with Biffa.”

The officer also expressed regret about the condition of the alleyways.

“I wish to apologise to you [councillors]and the local inhabitants for the state they [Seacombe’s alleyways] are presently in, and following an evaluation of the area, it is evident that a significant task is required to repair the condition of the alleyways across the area,” the email said.

According to the officer, the problem will take three months to remedy, plus an extra month. “The summary has come to an end.”