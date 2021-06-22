In the race against the Delta variety, Wales is speeding up the second vaccine dose.

Wales’ coronavirus vaccination program will be accelerated by bringing forward second vaccinations for adults over 50, according to the country’s health minister.

In response to the rising number of Delta variant cases in the country, Eluned Morgan stated an additional 500,000 vaccines would be made accessible between now and mid-July.

On Monday, regulations were amended to allow the number of persons allowed to attend a wedding, civil partnership celebration, or wake to be determined by the size of the venue rather than being limited to 30.

Small, community-based music and comedy clubs can now operate on the same terms as hospitality venues, allowing six people from six different homes to attend.

Significant relaxations, however, will be put on hold for four weeks in the hopes of delaying the peak of a new third wave until more people are vaccinated and specialists can determine whether immunizations have changed the association between being unwell and needing hospital treatment.

Baroness Morgan, speaking at a news conference held by the Welsh Government in Cardiff, said that the increased supply of vaccines would be used to administer second doses to patients in the first nine priority categories during that time.

“According to the most recent numbers, Wales has the highest percentage of adults who have got both first and second doses when compared to other parts of the UK, but we want to do more and do it faster,” she said.

“To finish the course and have the best chance of minimizing our risk of serious disease, we all need two doses, especially as the Delta variety spreads.”

According to Baroness Morgan, the government also wants to move appointments for individuals over 40 forward so they don’t have to wait more than eight weeks between doses.

Wales, according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Chris Jones, is experiencing “something of a race between the virus and immunization,” and is “two to three weeks” behind England and Scotland.

