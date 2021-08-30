In the property, there is a ‘sophisticated’ £400k-a-year cannabis farm.

Police raided a “sophisticated” marijuana farm with the capacity to generate cannabis worth at least £400,000 per year.

When officers raided a home in Skelmersdale, they discovered the enterprise.

More than 100 plants were discovered at the scene, according to Lancashire Police.

Messages from an EncroChat user named after a Liverpool player who is making a comeback to the court

On Saturday, the cannabis plantation was discovered in Fairstead’s Birch Green neighborhood.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Task Force, working with your local community beat managers and PCSO’s, have today executed a misuse of drugs warrant on Fairstead in Skelmersdale,” Lancashire Police said on Facebook.

“Officers uncovered a sophisticated cannabis cultivation set up across the property,” according to the statement.

“There was a complex electrical wiring system in place, including an electricity meter bypass. There were almost 100 cannabis plants seized.

“In the fight against drugs, community intelligence is critical.

“If you have any information, you can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers or report it online via the Lancashire Police website.”

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit your information online here.