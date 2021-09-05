In the process of renovating her home, a woman upcycles hundreds of pieces of furniture.

Tasmin Blaney, 28, from Warrington, bought her first home with her boyfriend last year and made money upcycling three pieces of furniture.

The nightstand drawers, filing cabinet, and desk were originally priced at £169.51, but after being evaluated, the finished products are now worth £1,450.

The fashion designer, who was laid off at the outbreak’s onset, said she “missed being creative every day” and opted to focus her efforts on remodeling her home.

“I’ve always been creative and used to upcycle old furniture my mother had in the house to give it a new life in my bedroom,” she told thinkmoney.

“I used to be a fashion designer, but I was let off at the start of the epidemic, so I opted to teach math” (quite a different route).

“I’ve missed being creative every day at work, and I try to be as creative as possible at home since it’s what keeps me going.”

Thinkmoney contacted Julia Anduiza, the founder of Shelff, an interiors leasing platform, to forecast the new resale prices of Tasmin’s projects.

Julia said that by upcycling wood furniture with high-quality paint and contemporary patterns, you can repurpose old, undesired pieces for a profit.

The bedside drawers cost £74.79 when purchased together, with a resale value of up to £200 each and a profit of £325.21.

“I found these on Gumtree for £10 for the two,” Tasmin explained. I covered the front of each drawer with rattan webbing (£30 amazon) with a border of half dowel mouldings (£2.79 B&Q), filled in the previous handle holes with gold hexagon pulls (£10 for 6 on amazon), and fitted hairpin furniture legs (£22 for 8 on amazon). I then painted it entirely with leftover black paint.”

The filing cabinet cost £56.06 to purchase and upcycle, with a resale value of up to £300, resulting in a £243.94 profit.

“This I found on Facebook Marketplace for £5 and it was in a,” Tasmin explained.

