In the Prince of Wales tavern, Charles orders a pint.

As Harry and the Duchess of Cornwall toured businesses that had recently reopened after the lockdown, the Prince of Wales drew a pint behind the bar of his namesake pub.

At the Prince of Wales pub in Clapham’s Old Town district, Charles poured himself a glass of Sambrook’s bitter and drew up his face mask to take a taste.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Toby jug was among the eccentric décor within the bar, which the heir to the throne and Camilla admired.

Charles joked about a “free drink” and said he has always thought it would be fun to visit every Prince of Wales pub in the country.

The royal pair were delighted to take a seat at the bar, with the prince getting into the spirit of pint-pulling by stating, “I think that’s definitely enough.” Do you think we should keep going?”

He joked that he wouldn’t drink it all and then took a sip while Camilla stood there watching.

He noticed a pair of boots and remarked, “What happened to the owner of the boots?” as he gazed about the pub at the many objects hanging around it, including traffic lights, an inflatable palm tree, and a didgeridoo.

The couple’s visit to the area took place on a sunny day, and the duchess, who was dressed in a summery multi-snowdrop silk pattern dress by Fiona Clare, was overheard commenting how nice it was to be outside.

“It’s good that he’s getting out and about and showing people it’s now safe to be in the pubs,” said bar landlord Dermot Connell, who added: “It’s good that he’s getting out and about and showing people it’s now safe to be in the pubs.”

“They feared we might have to push him into it, but he volunteered,” Mr Connell said of Charles going behind the bar and pulling a pint.

“He seemed to like it,” Mr Connell replied when asked if he enjoyed his drink.

The tour to the area by Charles and Camilla includes stops at a Michelin-starred restaurant, a.