In the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lifetime Movie, Prince William is seen dismissing racism.

In a new Lifetime movie, Prince William is presented as arguing that Meghan Markle’s “culture” as an American celebrity is more of a concern than race.

In Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the Duke of Cambridge dismisses the explosive racism charges at the center of Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey appearance.

The third film in the network’s Harry and Meghan franchise depicts the pair abandoning their jobs after encountering racism in the United Kingdom.

During one of their conversations in the Kensington Palace gardens, Harry begs William to speak out against racism.

“What causes difficulties isn’t color, it’s culture,” says actor Jordan Whalen as Prince William. Meghan is a native of the United States. She has the demeanor of a celebrity rather than a royal.”

“You need to damned well make a statement with me criticizing racism,” Prince Harry, played by Jordan Dean, says. As the future monarch, you must push back against this heinous bullying.”

“For the last time, I agree that diversity in the family is a good thing,” William’s character says.

While the dispute is hypothetical, it touches on some of the most pressing concerns in Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals.

In May, the real Prince Harry accused his family of “complete indifference” in response to his pleas for media assistance.

“It went to a whole new dimension with not just traditional media but also social media platforms as well,” the Duke of Sussex said in his Apple TV documentary The Me You Can’t See. I was utterly powerless.

“I expected my family to assist, but every single request, warning, or other request was received with absolute silence or neglect.

“We tried for four years to make it work. We did everything we could to stay and carry on with the role and the job, but Meghan was having trouble.”

Lifetime began filming Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace in Vancouver, Canada, the same month as the interview was released.

“Over 70 Members of Parliament, female Members of Parliament, both Conservative and Labourâ€”came out and pointed out the colonial overtones of articles and headlines published about Meghan,” Harry told Oprah Winfrey in March.

“However, during those three years, no one from my family mentioned anything. And it’s a pain. This is a condensed version of the information.