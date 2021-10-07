In the previous 24 hours, 40,000 covid instances have been reported, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to above 8 million.

After 40,000 new positive coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the UK now has more than eight million positive coronavirus infections.

According to the Mirror, 39,851 new cases were reported on Wednesday, up 17 percent over the previous day’s 33,869 cases.

According to Public Health England, 770 people have died from covid-19 in the last seven days.

The additional 6,000 daily infections since Tuesday raise the total number of people infected with the virus to 8,006,600 since it first emerged in March 2020.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a government adviser, has cautioned that the UK does not have much “headroom” for rising Covid-19 cases before the NHS becomes “heavily stretched.”

Professor Ferguson, a member of Imperial College London’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), told MPs that the UK’s present level of transmission, which is higher than in many other nations, is due to a political decision to “live with Covid.”

He also stated that the UK was too sluggish to lock down last autumn, claiming that this mistake cost lives.

Prof Ferguson suggested that the Government’s Plan B for combating Covid, which could include the reinstatement of mandatory face masks, the introduction of Covid passports, and the directive to people to work from home, could be triggered if hospital admissions increased to 1,200 per day from the current figure of about 600.

“We are starting with quite a high incidence, so we don’t have very much headroom for increases,” he told the all-party committee on coronavirus.

“When we look at the daily incidence of Covid cases in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, we can see that they have a considerably lower level than us, so they can afford to have a surge of transmission, which they may well do, without putting undue strain on the health system.

"We're getting close to the limit of what the NHS can handle. We'll switch to plan B, and I believe that's what's bothering Whitehall and policymakers: the lack of headroom."

