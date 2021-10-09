In the pool, a family discovers a deadly snake swimming among them; the rescue is captured on camera.

A family in Australia went for a swim in their pool and encountered an unpleasant swimming companion in the form of a venomous snake.

Stuart McKenzie of the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted about the incident on Facebook on Thursday.

The family had contacted him after witnessing a poisonous snake swimming alongside them in the pool, he claimed. McKenzie rushed to the house and determined that the snake was a dangerous Eastern Brown Snake.

“Snakes have been on the move big time the last week with it being stinking hot, and some have even opted to take a dip in some family’s swimming pools,” McKenzie wrote.

“In Sippy Downs, a family was swimming in their pool when they observed a little stripey snake swimming alongside them. They did the right thing and called us, and we quickly arrived and transferred the beautiful Eastern Brown Snake back into the bush “Added he.

The snake catcher is seen in the video pulling up the creature from the pool with his bare hands. The snake is then placed in a blue bag and shown to the family. McKenzie also informs the children about the snake before they leave their home. He is seen releasing the reptile into the wild in the clip.

People have called the reptile “lovely” after seeing the video.

The snake catcher was praised by several for interacting with the youngsters and informing them about snakes.

“I really admire how you guys let the kids to engage. The more people who are educated about these magnificent creatures, the better “One person made a comment.

McKenzie said last month that a venomous snake was discovered wrapped up around the base of the toilet. He stated he got a call reporting a dangerous snake had been discovered in a neighborhood business’s toilet. A staff member sat down on the toilet and “heard a hiss,” according to the caller. McKenzie arrived quickly and carefully retrieved the snake from the toilet before releasing it into the wild.