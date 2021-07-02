‘In the play park, a 7-year-old girl kicks a boy and shouts him the N word.’

After witnessing a small child shout a boy the “N word” as they were playing in a Wavertree park, a mother expressed her amazement.

The witness, from Aigburth, was with her five-year-old son in Picton Playground on Mill Lane when the event occurred at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The youngster, who was black, was probably 12 or 13 years old, according to the mother, who did not want to be identified.

She stated, ” “The black boy was accompanied by two white girls, and approximately five minutes later, roughly six children without grownups entered.

“The youngest girl and boy were acting rashly, kicking the black lad in the face. On rollerskates, the little girl approached him and attempted to kick him.

“She tried to kick him in the back of the leg, so I stayed to check whether he was all right. They were all in the vicinity of the same roundabout.”

The youngster appeared to be having some “good-natured banter” with the other group, according to the mother.

She claimed she overheard the boy say he was in Year 8, while the small girl said she was in Year 2, implying she was seven years old.

She claimed that as the kids were playing, the small girl hurled the N-word at the black boy.

“There was another black mom there with her kids, and she was shocked,” she claimed.

The mother went to pick up her father from Rathbone Hospital for a short time, then returned to the park to check on the boy and observed him walking home.

“I was startled and disgusted,” she stated. I felt sorry for the kids; the little girl was only a child, but I assumed it was her upbringing; you have to look at the parents.”

The event was not reported to the authorities.

Anyone who has been the victim of a crime motivated by race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or disability should report their local police force by dialing 101 or Liverpool City Council by dialing 0151 233 3001.

Hate crimes are mostly reported to the in Liverpool. The summary comes to a close.