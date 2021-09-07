In the past year, over half of girls aged seven to ten had been subjected to internet damage.

According to studies, nearly half of girls aged seven to ten have been subjected to internet harm in the previous year, signaling a “devastating” downward trend in happiness.

Over the past 12 months, 49% of girls in this age group indicated Girlguiding they had suffered at least one online damage, such as getting hurtful comments.

Nearly a fifth (18%) claimed they had seen someone impersonating someone else, and more than 11% said they had seen indecent photographs.

Between March and April, 2,114 girls and young women aged seven to 21 were polled for Girlguiding’s annual girls’ attitudes 2021 survey, which was shared with the PA news agency.

71 percent of those polled indicated they had been harmed online, with 73 percent of girls aged 11-16 and 91 percent of those aged 17-21 saying they had been harmed online.

One-quarter of those aged 11 to 21 said they had received unsolicited sexual photos, 50% claimed they had received sexist comments, and 28% said they had been harassed.

Girls are also “forced to witness false and impossible notions of perfection,” with 45 percent of 11 to 21-year-olds having seen photographs that made them feel uneasy about their appearance.

Disabled and LGBTQ girls and women were more likely to be harassed online – 40 percent of disabled 11 to 21-year-olds reported being harassed online compared to 25 percent of respondents without a disability – and 42 percent of LGBQ respondents reported being harassed online compared to 24 percent of straight girls and women.

Overall happiness among girls and young women is “dramatically” dropping, particularly among younger girls, according to the research.

Two-thirds of girls (67 percent) stated the coronavirus pandemic has “accelerated and intensified” their feelings of sadness, anxiety, and worry, according to Girlguiding.

And 62 percent of girls say they’ve felt more lonely in the previous year, with the percentage rising as they become older.

Three years ago, 81 percent claimed they were pleased most of the time, but now only 63 percent said they are happy most of the time, with a third of all girls saying they are dissatisfied most of the time.

Only a quarter of children aged seven to ten say they are “very happy most of the time,” down from 43% in 2018.

Amanda, a Girlguiding member and campaigner, said the findings, which indicate a “devastating trend in diminishing happiness,” did not surprise her.

“Both of us are under increasing pressures.”

