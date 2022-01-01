In the parking lot of a tavern, a man was shot in the stomach.

At 7.10 p.m., Merseyside Police officers were dispatched to the parking park of The Netherton pub on Church Road, Litherland, to investigate a complaint of a man being shot as he attempted to enter a vehicle.

The 33-year-old male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso, and his condition is said to be critical.

The force’s spokesman said: “A man was shot in the torso in Litherland this evening, and we’re looking for information.

“The offender was described as being roughly 5ft 6in tall and wearing a light colored shirt.