In the park, a strange man stalks a woman walking her dog.

A dog walker resorted to social media to describe a shady encounter she had while walking her dog in a Wirral park.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, was walking her dog at Elleray Park in Wallasey last evening (Tuesday).

“This evening, I was followed by a late middle-aged male, bit overweight, pattern balding, black jeans, black t-shirt, glasses,” she added. Taking an excessive amount of interest in my dog.

“When I told him to stop following me, he claimed he didn’t understand. He continued to follow me until I spoke with some other dog walkers, after which he quickly turned around. Others didn’t recognize him as an ordinary walker (and neither did I).”

“Everyone, keep your pets on their leads,” she urged. Once I had my dog back on the leash, it appeared to deter him. I don’t even want to think about what my 14-year-old dog wanted him for.”

Other people commented to the post with similar stories of their visits to the place.

“Same thing happened to me yesterday at Elleray Park,” one remarked. It was two individuals that had the same description and spoke with a foreign accent. I was alone with my small dog, which was terrifying.”

“A guy of that kind was there at 8.30pm last night when we went,” another claimed, “but he was accompanied by an old black dog who was some way ahead.

“He moved directly towards us and then began strolling behind us. We came to a halt and turned to face him since he was talking to himself. He continued to murmur, completely oblivious to what was going on around him.

“It was evident that he appeared weird walking towards and behind people.”

