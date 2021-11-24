In the park, a ‘person in distress’ prompts an emergency rescue.

In the early hours of this morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to a Merseyside river park.

At before 5 a.m., crews responded at the River Park in New Ferry, Wirral, after receiving reports of a person “in trouble.”

The individual was discovered atop a structure above the water on the river’s banks and rescued with the assistance of the Coastguard.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service stated in a statement: “Firefighters and the Marine Fire One Rescue Boat crew were dispatched to River Park in New Ferry this morning for a water rescue.

“At 5.04 a.m., three fire engines, the Search and Rescue Team, and Marine Fire One were on the site.

“Crews communicated with Police and Coastguard colleagues at the spot after receiving reports of someone in difficulty, while Marine Fire One searched the river. A person was swiftly discovered atop a structure above the water and then jumped into the water.

“Marine Fire One was dispatched to their aid right away, and the wounded was transferred to the rescue boat. The casualty was conscious and breathing when he was taken onshore to be checked by NWAS paramedics in an ambulance.

“Crews were on the site until 5.52 a.m.,” says the statement.

Wirral Coastguard and Merseyside Police were contacted for comment.

