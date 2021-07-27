In the Olympic 200m freestyle, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott win gold and silver, respectively.

At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tom Dean surged to victory in the men’s 200-meter freestyle, leaving Great Britain to celebrate a famous one-two after Duncan Scott took silver.

Dean, who was infected with coronavirus twice last year, was in third place going into the final 50 meters, while Scott was in sixth place halfway through, but both finished impressively.

Dean finished in one minute and 44.22 seconds, 0.04 seconds ahead of his British counterpart, with Fernando Scheffer of Brazil taking bronze a further 0.4 seconds back.

Scott, who won bronze in the distance at the 2019 World Championships, was a strong favorite heading into this event after establishing the fastest qualifying time in Monday’s semi-finals, with Dean coming in fourth.

Dean, on the other hand, was quickly into his stride from lane six, and after pipping his GB team-mate, he lifted both hands and stared at the screen, almost in surprise, as the screen confirmed his victory.

Since London 1908, this is the first time two British male swimmers have shared an Olympic podium.