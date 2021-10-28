In the next Liverpool by-election, the deputy chair of a football club is running.

The deputy chairman of a Liverpool community football club is planning to launch a new political party in the city ahead of a municipal by-election.

Peter Furmedge, who is also City of Liverpool FC’s financial director, is one of the people behind Beacon Liverpool, which is attempting to wrest a council seat in Kirkdale from the ruling Labour party in a vote next month.

In a by-election on November 18, he will face candidates from the Conservatives, Green Party, Labour, Liberal Democrats, and the Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition.

The Kirkdale council seat has become available following the resignation of long-serving Labour Councillor Malcolm Kennedy, who continues to reside in Spain.

Beacon The four leaders of Liverpool have now applied to the Electoral Commission to legally form a new political party, though it is believed that this will be done after the by-election.

Its program is expected to include support for more council housing, increased community land ownership, and investment in the city’s “Green New Deal.”

Mr Furmedge said he has lived in the region for a long time and has been involved in community activity for many years.

“I’ve always been interested in and participated in community activity, even though I’ve never wanted to be a politician,” he explained. But we can only speak about what’s gone wrong and watch it happen for so long before we have to take action. I believe I can make a difference as a Kirkdale resident alongside friends and family.

“It is incumbent on each of us to take an active role in building our community and participating in local politics, and Beacon Liverpool will serve as a vehicle for doing so.” This isn’t about another politician promising to improve a region; it’s about someone who wants to break down political barriers so that we can all work together to make the changes that Kirkdale requires.

“I will bring to the table my community experience, as well as my experience supporting and allowing community action, as well as my devotion to the area.”

