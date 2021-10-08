In the next 12 weeks, the state pension will undergo significant changes.

Changes to the state pension are expected to affect Britons living overseas in only 12 weeks.

People who plan to retire outside of the UK can currently earn National Insurance credits while living in another country.

New post-Brexit restrictions, on the other hand, will have an impact on certain retirees.

Council tax increases are expected to be implemented to help cover the care crisis for UK citizens residing in Australia (before March 1, 2001). The time spent outside of Canada or New Zealand will not be included toward the state pension qualification term.

These new rules will take effect on January 1, 2022.

To get any kind of state pension, you must have at least ten qualifying years on your National Insurance record, or 35 years if you want the entire amount.

According to the Mirror, the new state pension adjustments will affect you if you meet the following criteria:

You are a British national, a European Union or European Economic Area citizen, or a Swiss national.

You relocate to the EU, EEA, or Switzerland on or after January 1, 2022, including if you relocate to another EU, EEA, or Swiss nation on or after that date.

If you live in the UK, regardless of your nationality, are a UK national, EU or EEA citizen, or a Swiss national who lived in the EU, EEA, or Switzerland by December 31, 2021, you are not affected by the change.

“Whether or not you have claimed your UK State Pension yet,” the government says, “the change will effect you.” “Your UK State Pension will be calculated, or adjusted if already in payment, using only your UK National Insurance record,” the government says.

The new state pension is worth £179.60 per week in full, but the amount you receive is determined on your National Insurance record.

It is usually deposited into your bank account every four weeks.

The Gov.uk website includes a free tool if you’re not sure how much you’ll get or when you’ll get it.

The state pension is distinct from any private or occupational pensions you may have.