In the next 12 months, a Merseyside town could be changed.

Southport is likely to change dramatically over the next 12 months, thanks to the approval of a slew of planning applications.

Norman Wallis, the owner of Southport Pleasureland, has had a significant impact on the area as he seeks to expand the reasons for visitors to visit the coastal town.

Pleasureland plans to build a new 35-meter-high rollercoaster along Marine Drive between Ocean Plaza and Esplanade, as well as a new observation wheel near to Marine Lake, which has begun to take shape.

Norman Wallis’ ideas to revitalize tourism in the town also include a new adventure golf course and a brand new station and cafe for the miniature railway.

Along with the announcement earlier this year that Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group had purchased the Grand Casino on Lord Street, and the current application to alter the former BHS building on Chapel Street.

Plans for a new 260-meter rollercoaster in Southport were approved earlier this month.

The rollercoaster is in keeping with the area’s “Local Plan,” as well as providing a possible boost to tourists.

“This indicates that the redevelopment of this property must considerably boost the regional leisure and tourist role of Southport,” according to a report published by Sefton Council.

“While this application does not seek a substantial visitor-based development throughout this property, it is evident that what is being proposed will strengthen the Pleasureland offer and so Southport’s tourist role.”

“As the proposal represents an appropriate use of the land and would not cause harm to the character of the area or neighbouring ecological sites, subject to a condition, it is considered that the application complies with the aims and objectives of the Local Plan and all other material considerations,” Sefton Council said in a report released ahead of the planning approval. As a result, it is recommended that this application be given consent with the following restrictions.” The blueprints were created by RAL Architects, a local firm.

