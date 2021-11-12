In the new year, switch college classes to find the job path that’s appropriate for you.

Choosing qualifications to put you on the road to a bright future is a major decision, and you may have enrolled in a course that isn’t suited for you.

It’s not too late to change careers, and you don’t have to wait until September to get back on track, as Wirral Met College can help you get back on track in the new year.

Applications are now being accepted for a variety of practical courses and certificates for 16 to 18-year-olds that will begin in January 2022 and will provide skills and knowledge for a variety of industries, including automotive, engineering, hospitality, and hair and beauty.

Wirral Met’s five campuses have something for everyone, with a variety of courses to fit various present qualifications and experience.

Earn while you learn with an apprenticeship and start building critical technical skills in your chosen field, or get workplace ready with a traineeship and gain the abilities that companies are searching for.

If you’re still unclear about what to do next, Wirral Met’s Routes to Success courses provide a solid foundation on which to build your talents. They help students find the best path for them by providing taster sessions in a variety of occupational areas such as construction, catering, hair and beauty, music, and sport.

In the meanwhile, Wirral Met’s Prep 4 Life alternatives allow students with disabilities or learning issues to begin at a level that is appropriate for them and receive support in developing independence and work skills for adult life.

Each Wirral Met student is given a unique study plan that is tailored to their requirements and professional goals, ensuring that students gain work experience, relevant skills, and a certificate throughout their time at the college.

Students are offered assistance in a variety of areas, ranging from mental health support to financial scholarships and subsidised computers, ensuring that all students can reach their full potential.

Those who do not have a grade nine to four (A*-C) in GCSE maths and/or English will be allowed to continue studying these subjects and work towards a GCSE or functional skills certificate while pursuing their chosen course.