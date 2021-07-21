In the new Sherlock Holmes game, Benedict Cumberbatch will assist you explore the city and locate clues.

In Liverpool, a brand-new outdoor detective game is now accessible to play.

From the creators of Sherlock: The Official Live Game, comes this game in which you must assist the titular character in completing his task.

Participants will be aided along the way by the actors of the hit BBC show, including Benedict Cumberbatch, as they search for critical evidence and uncover clues to solve the mystery around the city, beginning at Wellington Memorial Statue.

Participants will receive a debrief scorecard email following the event, which will include pre-recorded videos, voicemails, and texts from celebrities like Mark Gatiss and Andrew Scott.

The game is accessed by QR codes that will be emailed to you following your reservation and will require you to download an app to your phone.

Liverpool was used as the backdrop for memorable scenes starring Jude Law in Robert Downey Jr’s film adaption of Sherlock Holmes.

The palm house in Sefton Park was recently converted for The Irregulars, a Sherlock Holmes spin-off drama.

It’s best to play in groups of two to six people, and the mystery should take about two hours to solve.

To book, simply choose your preferred day — you can play at any time, so there’s no need to commit to a certain time period, however playing during daylight hours is highly recommended for health and safety reasons.

You can find more information, including ticket prices and family discounts, here.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £13 for children. Children aged 7 to 17 are charged £10 and must be accompanied by an adult.

Bookings for families are also available.