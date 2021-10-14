In the new PIP guidelines, the DWP details all of the evidence it can acquire on each claimant.

Claimants for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) can see all of the evidence obtained on them when they apply for the payment.

Before making a decision on an application, the Department of Work and Pensions has provided a detailed list of the information it can request from claimants.

According to Birmingham Live, the £20-a-week decrease to Universal Credit, along with rising food and energy prices, means families will be looking for all the help they can get.

Personal Independence Payment, which can pay up to £600 per month for the cost of a long-term physical or mental ailment or impairment, is one possible source of extra cash.

PIP can be used in conjunction with other benefits like Universal Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Working Tax Credit, Income Support, and Housing Benefit.

A health professional evaluates PIP applicants to see if they qualify for the payment and how much they should receive. And, before the DWP makes a judgment, assessors might acquire a lot of additional evidence on a claimant.

The DWP has explained the additional documentation it can need in an updated guide for PIP assessments. We’ve compiled a list of it below.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has gathered all the evidence it can.

Claimants apply for PIP over the phone, and if their basic eligibility is determined, they are requested to fill out a questionnaire.

The case is then forwarded to an assessment provider, who examines an individual’s capacity to do a variety of daily activities before reporting to the DWP.

This can be done based on the documentation they already have or during a session with the applicant.

A health professional may require further evidence on a person at times, according to the DWP, which can include gathering:

a report from additional health care providers involved in the claimant’s treatment, such as a community psychiatric nurse (CPN)

a report from a National Health Service hospital

a real report from a GPa report from a clinic supported by the local government

a current list of repeat prescriptions, as well as a care or treatment plan

any other professional involved in the claimant’s support, such as social workers, key workers, or care coordinatorstelephone discussions with any such professionals

information obtained from a disabled student’s school or. “The summary has come to an end.”