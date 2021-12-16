In the new defense bill, the National Guard is barred from using private funds to deploy.

The National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate 88-11 on Wednesday night and delivered to President Joe Biden, contains a clause prohibiting the National Guard from being deployed across state lines using private funds.

The provision was intended to address South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s decision in July to accept a $1 million donation from Tennessee Republican donor Willis Johnson in order to deploy National Guard troops to the country’s southern border with Mexico in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request.

The bill’s text restricts the use of private funds to transfer National Guard personnel over state lines, with the exception of emergency situations involving natural disasters as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

At the time, military and political commentators expressed worry that enabling Noem and Johnson’s actions to continue could turn the National Guard into a group of soldiers who can be paid to carry out a wealthy individual’s personal or political goal.

Noem explained that the choice was taken to save money for the state while also doing what she could to help with a border problem that she believed was critical to national security.

The bill also includes a pay raise for military service members and Department of Defense employees, establishes independent prosecutors to handle sexual assault cases in the military, and proposes several locations for a memorial on the National Mall dedicated to soldiers who have served in the war on terror since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

An Associated Press request for comment on the National Defense Authorization Act was not immediately returned by Noem’s office.

John Thune and Mike Rounds, both Republicans from South Dakota, voted in favor of it.

The law “includes multiple wins for South Dakota—including victory for Ellsworth Air Force Base, Dakota State University, and Raven Aerostar,” according to Rounds.

The B-21 bomber program, which will be based at Ellsworth Air Force Base, will receive $5.7 billion under the plan. A $15 million National Guard training center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is also included.

Senator John Thune chastised the practice of on the Senate floor on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.