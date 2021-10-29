In the new Biden tax plan, will SALT caps be reinstated for high-earners in New York and California?

A cap on state and local tax deductions, known as SALT, might be reinstated in President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion budget measure.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that a repeal of the SALT restrictions, which were part of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax reduction law, is still a possibility. SALT deductions were restricted to $10,000, and it disproportionately impacted Democratic-led states like New York, California, and New Jersey.

The cap might be removed in 2022 and 2023 and then reinstated in 2026 and 2027, according to one proposal. However, the president’s blueprint made no mention of repealing the SALT cap, despite the fact that it has long been a priority for many moderate Democrats in the Northeast.

Last month, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Massachusetts, and two other New York and New Jersey congressmen issued a joint statement reiterating their support to SALT relief. SALT relief, they claimed, would be a boost to middle-class regions if it were restored.

Both progressives and Republicans, in a rare show of unity, oppose the elimination of the SALT cap. Republicans contend that the deductions provide an unfair subsidy to wealthy states such as New York, whereas progressives argue that the benefits of the deductions are consumed by primarily the wealthiest residents of the states that benefit.

According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, a SALT cap repeal could benefit the wealthiest 20% of taxpayers by more than 96 percent, while the top 1% would reap approximately 54 percent of the gain.

Rep. Package Pascrell, D-N.J., issued a statement in which he expressed optimism that SALT relief will be included in the final bill, as well as his continued support for the cap repeal. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., told his colleagues on Thursday that he would not support any deal that did not include SALT.

“There will be no deal if there is no SALT! I am optimistic that it will be included in the final agreement “Suozzi sent out a tweet early Thursday morning.

