In the Netherlands, protests against COVID restrictions erupt, and a police car is set on fire.

Images circulating on Twitter purported to show hundreds of people congregating in the streets of Rotterdam, Netherlands, in protest of the country’s COVID-19 limitations, according to users.

One photograph showed a burning police car, while others showed flares strewn over the streets, smoke filling the air, and crowds shouting in Dutch. “Explosions and gunfire” were heard in a video provided by one user. Following an announcement last Friday that the administration intended to conduct a partial lockdown due to a recent spike, these protests have erupted. From the rate provided by Our World in Data on October 1 to the current rate as of November 18, the seven-day average for new COVID cases increased by approximately 1,000 percent.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte remarked in a television address on the evening of the announcement, “Tonight we are bringing a very nasty message with extremely harsh and far-reaching actions.” “The infection is all over the place, and it needs to be dealt with everything.” Restaurants, businesses, and supermarkets must close early, and spectators are prohibited from attending important athletic events. It also suggests that people have no more than four visitors in their houses at any given time.

On November 12, when Reuters reported on the news, the publication reported a protestor response identical to the one seen on Friday. A group of about 100 protestors walked to the streets outside the government building where Rutte was giving a speech, setting off fireworks and then throwing things at police when they arrived.

Rotterdam, Netherlands [November 19, 2021]

"Of course, this election is very much COVID, as well as the economic decline crisis that will arise," Andre Krouwel, a political science professor at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, told AFP. "This is in contrast to past elections, which were more focused on immigration and European integration." Despite the public outcry, the present administration's handling of COVID remains popular.