In the murder trial of Connor Dockerty, the jury was discharged.

The jury in the murder trial of a young man stabbed to death in Huyton was discharged today.

Connor Dockerty, who died in Huyton after multiple stab wounds, is accused of being murdered by two youngsters.

On Monday, April 19th, just before 8 p.m., the 23-year-old from Litherland was critically injured in Kingsway.

Both a 15-year-old child named Boy A, who was 14 at the time, and a 16-year-old boy named Boy B, who was 15 at the time, deny murdering him.

The two adolescents, who cannot be named due to their age, went on trial on Friday at Liverpool Crown Court.

John Batey, 44, of no fixed address but previously of Huyton, who denies helping an offender, joined them in the dock.

On April 22, Batey is charged of helping an offender by “removing a Trek bicycle” from a Huyton house “with purpose to obstruct the apprehension or prosecution” of Boy A.

However, the court learned today that a jury member had tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

This meant that all 12 jurors had to be discharged, according to Judge Neil Flewitt, QC.

The judge announced that a new jury would be sworn in and that the trial would begin all over again.

Tomorrow morning, prosecutor Tania Griffiths, QC, is due to open the case for the prosecution.

Mr Dockerty was attacked while riding his black Ghost bike down Kingsway in Huyton, according to Merseyside Police.

Bouquets, candles, and a photograph of Mr Dockerty were afterwards placed outside Liver Launderette, on the corner of the retail parade, in his honor.

One remark has been signed “”Never enough to express how much your [sic]going to be missed lad, can’t believe it, fly high buddy,” Bean said. Con, take it easy.” Flowers had also been laid, along with a note etched with ‘In loving remembrance’ and tributes from a number of people.

a letter signed by “”You will be missed,” Carl stated. Your [sic]has not been forgotten, sloth.” Another message was as follows: “Now, Heaven is keeping you safe. Love Hol xxx xxx xxx xxx xxx xxx xxx” “You’ll never be forgotten dear bro x,” one tribute simply stated. Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________ The Washington NewsdayNews is the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday. “The summary has come to an end.”