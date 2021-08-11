In the most recent update, TUI has canceled more flights and vacations, including excursions to Italy and Turkey.

TUI has announced the cancellation of additional flights, vacations, and cruises to a variety of places this summer and beyond.

The travel company has updated its list of canceled vacations, which now includes dates in August, September, October, November, and April of 2021 and 2022.

TUI stated that if your vacation is canceled, they will contact you to explore your choices.

If you booked online, your booking information will be updated as soon as possible under Manage My Booking. TUI stated that they are ‘working around the clock to do this,’ and that they are contacting consumers in order of departure date.

Vacations to Aruba, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, departing on or before August 25, 2021.

Holidays to the following destinations, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, departing on or before August 31, 2021:

• Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)

• Mexico’s Cancun

• The Indian subcontinent

Indonesia is a country in Southeast Asia.

• Maldives (Maldives)

• Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean.

• Neapolitan, Italy

Sri Lanka is a country in Asia.

• Tanzania (Tanzania)

Thailand is a country in Southeast Asia.

• Turkey

Holidays to the following destinations, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, departing on or before September 4, 2021:

• Cape Verde

Costa Rica is a country in Central America.

• The Republic of Cuba

• Dominican Republic

• Egypt

• Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta

Tunisia is a country in North Africa.

Holidays to the following destinations, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, departing on or before October 31, 2021:

• Bulgaria

• Calabria, Calabria, Calabria, Calabria, Calabri

• The state of Florida

• Girona, Spain’s Mainland

• Italy – Sardinia (flights with TUI Airways – holidays with our partner airlines are still available)

• Italy – Sicily (flights with TUI Airways – holidays with our partner airlines are still available)

• Croatia’s Kvarner Bay

• Mexico’s Los Cabos

• Malta (flights with TUI Airways are still available, as are holidays involving flights with our partner carriers)

• Montenegro is a country in Southeast Europe.

• United States of America

All Lakes & Mountains vacations, with the exception of Switzerland, are scheduled to depart on or before October 31, 2021.

Marella Cruises’ Marella Discovery is scheduled to leave Palma on or around October 25, 2021.

These sailings have been replaced by cruises departing from Corfu between September 4 and October 22, 2021, which are now available for booking.

Marella Discovery 2 sailings are scheduled to depart on or around October 31, 2021.

Marella Cruises’ Marella Explorer 2 is scheduled to leave Naples on or around November 4, 2021.

