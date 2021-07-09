In the most recent update, GMB’s Kate Garraway says Derek is “up and down.”

Kate Garraway of Good Morning Britain stated her husband Derek Draper is “quite up and down” in a health update.

After spending more than a year in critical care, Derek returned to his family’s home in April.

In March of last year, the 53-year-old former Labour lobbyist was admitted to hospital after acquiring coronavirus.

Mum has the biggest baby the midwives had ever seen.

Derek still need round-the-clock care after spending more than a year in the hospital.

Derek has had a lot of health issues, including kidney and liver failure, despite the fact that he no longer has coronavirus.

Kate commented on his progress on GMB, “He’s extremely up and down.” We’ve come a long way since we were in the woods.”

“When Derek came home, it was merely to come home, not because he was particularly well?” GMB co-host Alistair Campbell wondered.

Kate explained, saying: “No, not because he was superior.

“We’ve noticed some improvements now that we’re at home.

“Having the family around has definitely offered excitement, and the difficulty is that you cling onto the positives, which is wonderful because you have to, but there is no doubt that there are tremendous hurdles ahead.”