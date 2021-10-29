In the most recent sighting, the missing adolescent was spotted boarding a bus.

Concerns for the safety of a missing boy have grown as a CCTV photograph of him boarding a bus last Saturday was revealed.

On Wednesday, October 13, Ellis Clegg, 15, was reported missing, prompting an immediate appeal for information about his whereabouts.

Ellis was observed boarding a bus at Castlefields in Runcorn and traveling to Warrington bus station at around 1.50pm last Saturday, October 23, according to Cheshire Police.

In the hopes of locating him, a CCTV still of the boy on board the vehicle has been released.

Ellis is described as white, roughly 5ft 11ins tall, slender, and with brown curly hair. He has ties to the Liverpool and Manchester areas.

“Officers have been doing everything they can to find Ellis since he was reported missing,” said Chief Inspector Leeroy Moss of the Runcorn Local Policing Unit.

“It’s been 16 days, and we’re starting to get worried about his well-being.”

“We know he went on a bus in Runcorn that transported him to Warrington because of the CCTV image.”

“I’d want to appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen him on the bus or since Friday, October 22 to come forward.”

“I also want to ask residents to keep reviewing their CCTV or dashcam footage for Ellis and to call officers if they find anything.”

"Ellis is from Runcorn, and we believe he is still in the town at the present, though he has connections in the Liverpool and Manchester areas.

“Please contact us if you or anybody you know has any information or footage that could assist us in locating Ellis.” We are genuinely concerned about his well-being.

“I’d also like to personally appeal to Ellis to contact us and inform us that you are safe and healthy.”

Call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting IML 1108035 if you have any information or footage that could help in the ongoing search for Ellis.