Two Mersey hospitals will lose a critical service as a result of a proposed reform.

The Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group has launched a 12-week consultation session in order to alter the area’s hyper-acute stroke care.

Within the first 72 hours following a stroke, hyper-acute stroke services provide vital medical care.

Currently, hyper-acute stroke services are available at Southport Hospital, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, and Aintree University Hospital, however the most recent reform would limit the provision to Aintree.

The goal is to consolidate all expertise into one location rather than dispersing it throughout the three hospitals.

This would bring together local hyper-acute care on the same campus as The Walton Centre, which offers thrombectomy, a type of stroke treatment.

If the proposed changes are implemented, all suspected stoke patients will be referred to Aintree for treatment, regardless of whether they had previously received treatment at Southport Hospital or Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Up to half of patients are expected to leave the hospital after treatment to continue their recovery at home with the help of an early discharge team.

Patients who are not ready to be discharged will be transported to one of three rehabilitation units located in Aintree, Broadgreen, or Southport.

The Washington Newsday quoted a nurse from Southport Institution as saying how important the service is to the hospital.

“Specialist stoke nurses are a fantastic asset to an emergency department,” they stated. “By liaising with nurses and doctors, they enhance patient flow and ensure symptoms are addressed swiftly and efficiently.”

The change in services would result in more funds being awarded to Aintree University Hospital, with a one-time investment of £4 million to construct the new Comprehensive Stroke Centre and an additional £1.9 million invested in the service each year, according to Liverpool CCG.

“We want to give individuals the best chance of obtaining expert therapies for stroke as quickly as possible inside that important 72-hour window – and that’s what our proposal is all about,” said Dr Claire Cullen, Stroke Consultant, Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.”

