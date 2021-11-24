In the most recent Congressional ballot poll, Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked.

A recent poll released less than a year before the 2022 midterm elections shows Democrats and Republicans matched for popularity among Americans.

When asked which congressional candidate they would support if an election were held today, the two parties tied for 40 percent support in an Economist/YouGov poll issued Wednesday.

Only 13% of respondents were undecided about whether they would vote for a Democrat or Republican to represent them on Capitol Hill, while 2% said they would vote for someone else. Five percent of those surveyed said they would not vote at all.

Following a big red wave in the 2021 elections, the findings were released. Just one year after President Joe Biden won the state by double digits, Republicans swept major seats in Virginia, including governor and attorney general.

In New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the GOP also gained wins in local elections. In New Jersey, Republican Edward Durr defeated longtime Democratic state senator Stephen Sweeney in one of the most unexpected upsets of the election campaign. Durr, a furniture truck driver, put only a few thousand dollars into the race.

Following the party’s strong performance in the November 2 elections, bookmakers predicted the Republicans would win control of Congress.

According to the most recent The Economist/YouGov poll, the GOP has also increased its standing among American adults. In a generic congressional contest at the beginning of the month, Democrats had a 7-point lead over Republican contenders.

Democrats presently hold a slim majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Going into next year’s elections, history is in the Republican Party’s side, as midterm elections are traditionally viewed as a referendum on the party in power.

The deadlock in 2022 also comes as Biden’s poll scores sink in the face of a new round of coronavirus outbreaks and rising inflation.

Only 41% of Americans approve of his job as commander-in-chief, while 49% disapprove. Three-quarters of those polled said they “strongly disapprove” of the way he’s handled his duties as president.

Last month, Biden addressed his sagging approval ratings by saying he’s “not running because of the polls.”

“Polls will go up and down and down,” Biden said. This is a condensed version of the information.