In the most recent breach, T-Mobile was hacked for the fifth time in four years, affecting nearly 50 million people.

In a statement released on Tuesday, T-Mobile revealed the latest data breach affecting millions of users, bringing the total number of breaches to five in the last four years.

The latest in a string of data breaches affecting the company’s millions of customers follows two incidents in 2020, one in 2019, and another in 2018. According to figures supplied by T-Mobile, the most recent hack is by far the largest, affecting at least 47 million current and former subscribers.

In what the business dubbed a “very sophisticated cyberattack,” about 8 million current postpaid customers and 40 million data of previous or potential customers who had at one point applied for credit with the company were taken, according to their first research.

"We have no indication that the stolen files contained any customer financial information, credit card information, debit or other payment information," the statement said, adding that "some of the data accessed did include customers' first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver's license/ID information."

The breach was discovered after a hacker claimed on online forums that he had millions of T-Mobile user details to sell.

T-Mobile had previously acknowledged being hacked twice in 2020, one in March and then again in December, affecting roughly half of the company’s approximately 100 million subscribers. These were minor occurrences.

The company’s email vendor was used in the March hack, which affected some customers and staff. Names and addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, rate plans and features, and billing information may have been accessed illegally, according to T-Mobile.

“Social Security numbers, financial account information, and government identity numbers,” according to several users.

According to a T-Mobile representative, the December 2020 data breach affected 0.2% of all T-Mobile users, or around 200,000 people. Only “client private network information,” such as call records, was exposed in this case, but no financial or social security information involved.

T-Mobile also revealed that some pre-paid customers in the United States were affected by an issue in November 2019. The cybersecurity team had "discovered and shut off malicious, unauthorized access to some information associated to your" account, according to a text message and a warning placed on the website.