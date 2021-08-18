In the Morrisons parking lot, a caregiver was caught peddling counterfeit tobacco.

After being discovered selling counterfeit cigarettes to private detectives in a supermarket car lot, a caretaker was fined heavily.

On Wednesday, Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court heard that Darren Lee Riley, also known as Lee Riley, sold phony Amber Leaf tobacco pouches on Facebook Marketplace for less than one-third of their genuine value.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 46-year-old was apprehended by private investigators from TM-Eye Ltd, who arranged to buy the tobacco on three consecutive occasions earlier this year.

Riley brought the fake tobacco to the back of the Morrisons car park in Leigh on each occasion, the court heard, before passing it over to the undercover investigators.

Riley sold 10 pouches of bogus Amber Leaf for £7.50 each on two occasions in March, significantly below their genuine market worth of £25.80 each.

Benjamin Burge, prosecuting, said the investigators then requested 100 pouches for their third purchase, which Riley stated would be sent to his home in Walsall, West Midlands.

Officers observed a delivery van carry the item to Riley’s residence on April 13, and Riley agreed to pass over the counterfeit tobacco two days later at the customary place.

Riley, who was looking “nervous” at the Morrisons car park by the third trade, turned over 101 pouches for £700, according to the court.

Riley’s residence was investigated on July 28 by TM-Eye investigators and police officers, who discovered 84 more pouches of bogus Amber Leaf tobacco, bringing the total number of pouches handled by Riley to 205.

“There were a number of ads on Facebook Marketplace that appeared to be genuine Amber Leaf tobacco,” Mr Burge added.

“Mr Riley admits that he bought it from a Chinese website for £2.50 a packet. A label on some of the packages stated that they were imported from Hong Kong.”

The packs were compared to authentic Amber Leaf items and found to be counterfeit.

Riley, of Leigh’s Lilford Street, pleaded guilty to three counts of selling and one offence of handling counterfeit tobacco.

