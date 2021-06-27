In the Miss Junior Youngster Great Britain pageant, a ‘brilliant’ autistic teen is making headlines.

In the famous Miss Junior Teen Great Britain pageant, a youngster with autism has advanced to the semi-finals.

T’mya Fyffe, 14, from Thornton, has advanced to the semi-finals of the competition after beating off competitors from all over the UK.

The 14-year-old was a competitor on The Voice Kids UK 2019 and is no stranger to the big stage.

Will of the team chose her.

After appearing on the talent program, i.am became active in charitable work, raising money for organizations such as the Anna Kennedy Online Autism Charity and the Together for Short Lives Charity.

Her mother, Eve Bradshaw, told the Liverpool ECHO: “It’s a tremendous achievement to go to the semi-final.” She’s clever and incredible.

“She was in the final of Little Miss Teen Merseyside, and despite the fact that she didn’t win, she had a fantastic day.

“Raising money for charity and other such jobs have aided in the development of her confidence and such.”

T’mya’s life hasn’t been easy since she was diagnosed with autism as a toddler.

Her mother, on the other hand, is ecstatic by her daughter’s perseverance in the face of adversity.

