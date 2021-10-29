In the midst of widespread starvation in Afghanistan, the Taliban demands that nations hand up frozen Afghan cash assets.

As the country’s deteriorating economic crisis and mass famine continue, the Taliban administration has appealed to international nations to unfreeze billions of dollars in central bank currency reserves held in foreign banks.

Prior to the Taliban’s takeover, Afghanistan’s government had billions of dollars in reserves stashed in banks around the world, including the US Federal Reserve and a number of European central banks. These governments choose to freeze these assets after the fall of the Western-backed Afghan government.

“The funds are the property of the Afghan people. Simply give us our own cash, “Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokeswoman for the finance ministry, told Reuters. “It is unethical and against all international laws and morals to freeze this money.” According to Reuters, Haqmal stated that the Taliban rule will protect human rights, with the exception of LGBTQ+ persons, and that women would be allowed to attend school. Women were barred from work and education during the Taliban’s previous administration, which lasted from 1996 to 2001, and they were not allowed to go to specific places without the presence of a man. The regime’s human rights violations have become a focal point of Western disapproval.

The government’s commitments to not engage in such practices have been reaffirmed as it seeks new financing sources. Humanitarian help given earlier this year, according to Haqmal, has only provided “minimal relief.” “A humanitarian disaster looms” in Afghanistan, according to Human Rights Watch, as the country’s banks remain shuttered and food prices continue to rise. Prior to the regime shift, 30% of the country was suffering from severe food insecurity. According to the most recent data acquired by the World Food Programme, that number has now grown to almost 50%.

According to Reuters, Western powers have tried to avoid a humanitarian tragedy, but these countries have refused to recognize the new administration. While the US has stated that it will not release the majority of Afghanistan’s assets, certain European countries have stated that they will consider doing so.

Germany owns around half a billion dollars in Afghan funds, while Switzerland has about $660 million. According to Shah Mehrabi, a member of the Afghan Central Bank’s board of directors, the government requires $150 million every month to avert a “imminent disaster.” Europe may face some if it does not receive such cash. This is a condensed version of the information.