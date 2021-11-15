In the midst of widespread shortages, heated seats are on the chopping block.

General Motors is deleting heated seats and steering wheels, as well as ventilated seats, from a variety of crossover and pickup models due to a microprocessor shortage.

These features will be removed from the vehicles starting November 15, according to Automotive News. The majority of Chevrolet and GMC models are affected.

According to GM Authority, these adjustments will be in effect until the 2022 model year. “In the future, the availability of microchip supplies will determine whether these functionalities are included with affected devices,” the blog stated on November 12.

It’s possible that some models will have heated seats.