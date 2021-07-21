In the midst of uncertainty about the future of Liverpool’s front three, Harry Kane would be a “great match.”

Danny Mills believes Liverpool would be a better fit for Harry Kane than Manchester City or Chelsea.

The Reds are not thought to be interested in signing the Tottenham midfielder.

Mills, on the other hand, believes they should be.

The want-to-get-away Since the transfer season started, the Tottenham striker has been in a squabble with Daniel Levy over his desire to leave the club.

The England international has been linked with a move to London rivals Chelsea, while Manchester City and Manchester United are both reportedly interested in signing him.

The £150 million price tag that Levy has set on Kane is the biggest roadblock to any deal for the forward this summer.

The fee effectively eliminates Liverpool from contention, but former Leeds defender Mills believes Kane would fit in better with Jurgen Klopp’s team than any of his other potential suitors.

Mills told talkSPORT, “They should look to recruit an out-and-out centre-forward.”

“With the way he plays in that slightly deeper role, the nine-and-a-half position, where he dips in from time to time, Kane would be them perfectly.

“If you had Mane on one side, Salah on the other, and Kane in the center, the opportunities he’d create for them and for himself would be ideal.

“I don’t believe he’ll go there. However, that would be a fantastic match.

“Son is a terrific player, but having two quality players on either side of him, including Jota, would be incredible.

“That is the best fit in terms of a fit. Is it likely that he’ll go? No.”

Kane is unlikely to switch White Hart Lane for Anfield, but there is no denying he could provide the Reds’ front three a much-needed lift.

This summer, Liverpool has been connected with deals to improve their ranks in every aspect of the pitch, including the front line.

Since establishing at the start of the 2017/18 season, Klopp’s tried-and-true front three has been a big success.

All wonderful things, however, must come to an end.

It’s unclear how long the trio will be leading the line for Liverpool.

The current members of Klopp’s offensive line are all nearing the end of their contracts. “The summary has come to an end.”