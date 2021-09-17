In the midst of the trading scandal, Jerome Powell was discovered to own bond types purchased by the Federal Reserve.

Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, was discovered to hold bond kinds that the central bank was purchasing during the COVID-19 epidemic.

This news comes just a week after Powell ordered a broad examination of Fed ethics after regional bank executives were discovered trading millions of dollars in securities, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest in decision-making.

Powell was found to have held between $1.25 million and $2.5 million in municipal bonds in family trusts, according to a CNBC investigation released on Friday. While these bonds were purchased before 2019, they were held by Powell until the Fed bought $21.3 billion in municipal bonds from state governments in 2020. One of these was from Illinois, where the Powell family trust purchased a bond in 2016.

According to the Brookings Institute, Illinois borrowed $3.2 billion from the Fed’s municipals program during the pandemic.

Powell’s ownership of these assets does not appear to be in breach of the Fed’s rule of conduct, according to CNBC. Officials “should be careful to avoid any dealings or other activity that can convey even the impression of conflict between their personal interests, the interests of the system, and the public interest,” according to the organization’s own ethical regulations.

This news comes as other Federal Reserve executives are being chastised for their business dealings.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan made various stock bets totaling more than $1 million in 2020, including on Apple, Amazon, Boeing, and Delta Airlines.

Following the publication of the study, Kaplan committed to sell his individual stocks and invest the proceeds in index funds or savings accounts, although he maintains his actions as being within Fed ethical guidelines.

Eric Rosengren, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, was also questioned after it was revealed that he owned holdings in four different real estate investment trusts and had made repeated purchases and sales in various security kinds. He, like Kaplan, characterized his actions as being in compliance with Fed ethical requirements.

Rosengren has already warned of an overheating housing market and, in recent weeks, advocated for a tapering of asset purchases to calm it down.

Following the publication of the WSJ piece, Chairman Powell initiated an ethics review of the Fed’s financial rules. The assessment will focus on “finding ways to tighten those regulations and standards even more,” as well as making changes “where necessary.”

There is no requirement for local Fed presidents.