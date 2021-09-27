In the midst of the Taliban’s recognition effort, Afghanistan’s Speaker withdraws from a United Nations meeting.

According to the Associated Press, Afghanistan withdrew from giving the closing address at the United Nations General Assembly session on Monday, citing the new Taliban government’s push for international recognition.

Afghanistan’s current acknowledged ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former President Ashraf Ghani’s government, was designated as Afghanistan’s speaker, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Durjarric. The Taliban, on the other hand, questioned Isaczai’s qualifications and requested him to represent the country.

The United Nations was “notified Saturday by the Afghan Mission that they would no longer be speaking” since the challenge could not be heard in time for the General Assembly’s annual meeting, according to Durjarric.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban has asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres not to recognize the “deposed” Ghani administration and has chosen Mohammad Suhail Shaheen as the new UN envoy.

Last week, Shaheen stated, “We have all the conditions for recognition as a government.” “As a neutral world body, we hope the United Nations recognizes the current Afghan government.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The assembly’s credentials committee must consider all challenges to credentials, which usually meets in November and did not convene earlier to hear the Taliban’s objection.

When the Taliban ruled from 1996 to 2001, the United Nations refused to recognize their government and instead granted Afghanistan’s seat to President Burhanuddin Rabbani’s previous, warlord-dominated government, which was killed by a suicide bomber in 2011. Rabbani’s regime was responsible for bringing Osama bin Laden, the 9/11 mastermind, to Afghanistan from Sudan in 1996.

The Taliban have stated that they need worldwide legitimacy as well as financial assistance in order to rebuild their war-torn country. However, the composition of the new Taliban government presents a problem for the UN. Several temporary ministers, including Muttaqi, are listed on the United Nations’ so-called blacklist of foreign terrorists and terrorist funders.

When the members of the credentials committee meet, they could use the Taliban’s recognition as leverage to push for a more inclusive government that protects human rights, particularly for girls who were barred from going to school and women who were unable to work during the Taliban’s previous rule.

The United States, Russia, China, Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone, and Sweden are all members of the committee.