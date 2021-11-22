In the midst of the South China Sea disputes, China said it would not ‘bully the small.’

As tensions over the South China Sea increase, China has vowed not to seek supremacy over Southeast Asia.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Members of the organization were marking China’s 30th anniversary and concluding their relationships with one another.

“China staunchly opposes hegemony and power politics, aspires to preserve good relations with its neighbors and jointly nurture sustainable peace in the area, and will not pursue hegemony or, even more importantly, intimidate the little,” Xi told the nations during the virtual summit.

These comments came after two Philippine boats were intercepted by Chinese coast guard ships en route to troops stationed on a shoal in the South China Sea. The Philippine ships, which were carrying supplies, were also battered by strong water currents and forced to return. This encounter was criticized by the Philippine government.

In a statement, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said, “We deplore the latest tragedy in the Ayungin Shoal and observe other similar developments with extreme concern.” “This does not reflect well on our nations’ relations or our relationship.” He also urged China to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which was adopted in 1982. The Associated Press reports that this agreement aided in the creation of “marine entitlements and sovereign rights over maritime zones.” Duterte also cited a 2016 Hague judgement that dismissed most of China’s maritime claims, which the country continues to deny.

Meanwhile, China has urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to avoid a war over the disagreement. The two entities’ negotiations over the ownership of the sea have stalled dramatically.

At the conference, Xi remarked, “We must adopt true multilateralism and insist on dealing with international and regional issues through discussion.”

Myanmar was not represented at Monday’s summit, according to two diplomats, since its military-installed administration refused to allow an ASEAN ambassador to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained politicians. General Min Aung Hlaing, the country’s military ruler, was also prevented from attending the most recent ASEAN conference.

China has tried several times to allay fears about its growing power and influence in the region, particularly its claim to almost all of South China.